Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.58

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.34, with a volume of 50059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 811,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.