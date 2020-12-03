Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.78

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.78 and last traded at $121.91, with a volume of 5498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.70.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.