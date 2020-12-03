AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of AQB opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

