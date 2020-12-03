Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Financial Survey

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -5.68% -3.24% -0.82% Aramark -3.60% -1.48% -0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Aramark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $660.94 million 0.49 -$84.39 million $0.35 35.46 Aramark $12.83 billion 0.72 -$461.53 million ($0.17) -214.53

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiesta Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aramark 0 8 5 0 2.38

Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Aramark has a consensus target price of $31.69, indicating a potential downside of 13.10%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Aramark.

Summary

Aramark beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 29, 2019, it operated 142 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 164 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 32 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants 6 in New Mexico and 2 in Texas. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.