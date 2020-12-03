Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $51,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

ARMK opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.87. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

