Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

