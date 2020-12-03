Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Arcosa stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

