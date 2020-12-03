Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 476,360 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 170.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 476,360 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Franklin Resources worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.