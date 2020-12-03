Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,717 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

