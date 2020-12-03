Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 153,823 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.78% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -259.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $104,713.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,051.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $101,333.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,700,501.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,536 shares of company stock valued at $957,362. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

