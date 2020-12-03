Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Pegasystems worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.53 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,392 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

