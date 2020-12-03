Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 58.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,112 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,289,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,420,000 after buying an additional 141,260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $19,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,676 shares of company stock valued at $35,061,243. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

