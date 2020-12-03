Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 579,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.45% of Western Midstream Partners worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011,695 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 66,325 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:WES opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.