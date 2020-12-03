Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,778 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Cosan worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cosan by 863.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cosan by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of CZZ stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. Cosan Limited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%.

CZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

