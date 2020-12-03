Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,892 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of VeriSign worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,485 shares in the company, valued at $176,673,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,444 shares of company stock worth $9,950,052 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.