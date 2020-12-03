Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364,988 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 474.2% during the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 43,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $182.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $185.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.