Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 7,907 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. CWM LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $214,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $29,743.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares in the company, valued at $53,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $26,947.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

