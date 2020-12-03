Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 137,080 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRI opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

