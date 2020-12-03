Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 42,731 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,731 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 40.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $1,986,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Haemonetics by 56.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Haemonetics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $113.14 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

