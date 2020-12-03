Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 9,708 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.25% of Luminex worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

