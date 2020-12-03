Arvinas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 770 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Arvinas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.50. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

