ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.72.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

