Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AC stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $821.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

