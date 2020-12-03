AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:AZN opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 78.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

