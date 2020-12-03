ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Cap of $395,850.49

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 12% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $395,850.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00463457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,453,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.