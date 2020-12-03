Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $18,101.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00158738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00326938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00885115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00448807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00157824 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

