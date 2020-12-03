AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

AUDC stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.81 million, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

