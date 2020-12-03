Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

