Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $287.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program drove revenues. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line over the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. Also, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues and unfavorable currency in the rest of fiscal 2021 are headwinds. Renewal rates are expected to decline in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.12.

Autodesk stock opened at $277.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.27. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 78.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

