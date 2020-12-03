Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

