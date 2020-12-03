Axa S.A. Acquires 1,145 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of IDEX worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in IDEX by 131.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 913.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of IEX opened at $189.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.49. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

