Axa S.A. Acquires 144,534 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,534 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $1,164,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,875 shares of company stock valued at $19,563,005 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

