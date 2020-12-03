Axa S.A. Acquires 1,487 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.98 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

