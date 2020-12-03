Axa S.A. Acquires 176,100 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.15% of B2Gold worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,478 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in B2Gold by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 883,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.72 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

