Axa S.A. Acquires 8,196 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

