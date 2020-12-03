Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.27% of Colfax worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Colfax by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,467,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after buying an additional 442,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,211,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after buying an additional 68,772 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Colfax by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

