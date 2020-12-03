Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251,306 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 247,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after buying an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 29,716 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 84,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HST opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

