Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,651 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.