Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 65,476 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $95.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $273,043. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

