Axa S.A. Buys 4,700 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

MSI opened at $171.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

