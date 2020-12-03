Axa S.A. Buys 75,800 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Axa S.A. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 60,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 48,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.02 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $70.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

