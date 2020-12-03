Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 887,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Hanesbrands worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after buying an additional 2,181,168 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

