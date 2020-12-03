Axa S.A. Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 721.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Trex worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 15.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

