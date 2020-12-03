Axa S.A. Has $10.51 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.24% of Douglas Emmett worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

