Axa S.A. Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 533.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of EME stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

