Axa S.A. Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.15% of Penumbra worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,591 shares of company stock worth $7,597,348. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 707.75 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.