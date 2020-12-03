Axa S.A. Has $10.83 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 132,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

