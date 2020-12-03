Axa S.A. Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $38,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 338,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Logitech International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $20,495,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Logitech International stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $95.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,504 shares of company stock valued at $11,224,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

