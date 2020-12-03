Axa S.A. Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.16% of Lithia Motors worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,216,000 after buying an additional 52,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $290.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

