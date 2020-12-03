Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after buying an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,014.00, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

